Former Gamecock scores every one of his team’s points in a big upset

On the road against one of the NFL’s best teams, with their quarterback position in turmoil, the Tennessee Titans rode the leg of former Gamecock Ryan Succop to victory this Sunday.
Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the muggy heat of Florida, Succop was 3-for-4 on field goals for the Titans, accounting for all of his squad’s points in a 9-6 win. Tennessee had entered the game as underdogs by as much as a touchdown, but Succop connected from 39, 36 and a game-winning 28 yards with 6:42 left.
Succop’s lone miss was from 48 yards, meaning his streak of successful makes from 40 yards or closer is now at 50 consecutive field goals.
On the season, the former Gamecock is now 7-for-8, with 216 made field goals in his career.
