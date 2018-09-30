Nine yards in the first half? Jake Bentley’s struggles in UK loss started early

Jake Bentley, on the play right before South Carolina scored its only points of the first half, made history Saturday night at Kroger Field.
It was third-and-7 and the Kentucky 15-yard line and Bentley pulled up on a potential run and forced a short toss into Deebo Samuel. The modest gain didn’t lead to a first down, but it did provide a milestone for the junior quarterback. He had passed 5,000 yards for his career, becoming just the ninth Gamecock QB to ever to do it.
Consider that a high note on an otherwise dismal evening for the Duncan native.
Bentley threw for all of nine yards in the first half of USC’s 24-10 loss to No. 17 Kentucky.
“I’ve just got to play better,” Bentley said. “It starts with me.”
The UK defense, anchored by All-American linebacker Josh Allen, entered Saturday fifth in the SEC in pass defense, allowing just under 174 yards a game. Bentley entered third in the league in passing yards.
The Wildcats won the battle as Bentley couldn’t capitalize on the few game-breaking chances that became available. On the same drive in the second quarter, Bentley severely underthrew a wide-open Bryan Edwards and Rico Dowdle. The latter of those errant throws came after Bentley circled twice in the backfield to avoid pressure and was eventually intercepted by UK’s Derrick Baity.
Connect on either of those attempts and USC was due big gains or a touchdown.
“I’ve got to hit Bryan down the sideline,” Bentley said. “I’ve gotta throw it further to Rico. There’s a lot of plays I could have done better. I don’t know what it was. I wish I did. I’ll go back and watch the film and really dissect it.”
Bentley finished 13 of 28 for 148 yards a score and three picks. He did run for 37 yards. Bentley is now 1-7 against ranked teams as USC’s starter. Backup QB Michael Scarnecchia replaced Bentley, who injured his knee, for USC’s final series of the game.
Carolina coach Will Muschamp said he expects Bentley to play next week against Missouri.
“Doctor says everything feels fine,” Bentley said. “We’ll take a better look at it (Sunday).”
Chippy
South Carolina and Kentucky combined for 22 penalties, totaling 213 yards.
The Gamecocks were charged with two personal fouls and two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The Wildcats were charged with four personal fouls and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel, blocking during a UK interception return in the second half, was ejected for targeting.
Daniel is a former USC recruit.
Streaking
As was much noted throughout the week, South Carolina entered Saturday on a four-game losing steak to Kentucky. The extension to five moved UK to third on the list of SEC opponents with the longest active winning streak against the Gamecocks.
Auburn is No. 1 on the list. The Gamecocks haven’t beat the Tigers since 1933, a span of eight games. USC also hasn’t played Auburn, a West Division foe, since 2014. The schools aren’t scheduled to meet again until 2021.
South Carolina’s longest active losing streaks to SEC opponents:
Auburn – 8 games
LSU – 6
Kentucky – 5
Georgia – 4
Texas A&M – 4
Packed house
Saturday’s game marked the first sellout at Kroger Field since Sept. 27, 2017, when Kentucky announced a crowd of 62,945 for its game against Florida.
An announced 63,081 spectators were on hand for UK-USC. It marked the sixth-largest crowd to see the Gamecocks ever play in this venue. The most highly attended South Carolina-Kentucky game in Lexington remains 2008 when 70,822 watched the Gamecocks beat the Cats, 24-17. Stadium renovations since that time have decreased capacity.
It was all a significant switch in atmosphere for Carolina. Its win over Vanderbilt last week came in front of 26,078 fans in Nashville, the smallest crowd to see a South Carolina game since a 1983 game at Duke.
