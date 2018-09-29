Watch Deebo Samuel break loose to give South Carolina life vs. Kentucky

Everything was going wrong for South Carolina football against Kentucky on Saturday — the defense was being gashed by the Wildcats’ run game and the offense had generated just nine passing yards en route to a 24-3 deficit.
And on third down midway through the third quarter, it looked as though things weren’t getting any better, as the pocket around junior quarterback Jake Bentley crumbled and pressure threatened.
Instead, he found star senior receiver Deebo Samuel on a long pass that just avoided being an interception, and Samuel turned it into a 58-yard score. It was the longest play of the season for South Carolina, and the extra point made it 24-10 with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Samuel now has two touchdowns on the season, adding to his sensational TD catch against Coastal Carolina. Bentley has now thrown seven scores this season. Earlier in the game, he also became just the ninth quarterback in USC’s history to throw for 5,000 career yards.
