Watch Jadeveon Clowney burst through the line, score his first touchdown of the year

By
By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

September 30, 2018 01:46 PM

Jadeveon Clowney is back in the endzone.

The former South Carolina superstar, now a top linebacker/defensive end for the Houston Texans, scored his second pro touchdown of his five-season career on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Clowney’s score came after the Texans pinned the Colts deep in their own territory on a punt, forcing quarterback Andrew Luck to start his drive at the 2-yard line. After an incomplete pass on first down, the Colts center flubbed the snap on second down, not reaching Luck and setting off a scramble inside the endzone for the ball.

Clowney was there first, bursting through the offensive line and falling on the ball for a fumble recovery and touchdown. It’s his first TD since Sept. 24, 2017, when he returned a Tom Brady fumble for a score.

Sunday’s score seemed to give Clowney an immediate boost — on the next drive, he sacked Luck for a nine-yard loss, his first sack of the season.

