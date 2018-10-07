ESPN’s cameras caught one Gamecock talking trash after a play, so he doubled down

Rashad Fenton kept it going.
The South Carolina football cornerback was on the other side from where the ball was thrown during USC’s 37-35 win, but he was still getting after Missouri receiver Kam Smith. He was on Smith, with whom he’d been battling most of the day, talking, hopping alongside him for nearly 20 yards to let him know something, even as a ref came in to break it up.
And ESPN’s cameras caught it.
When Fenton saw it on Twitter, he didn’t back down from it. He doubled down.
The Gamecocks came out of the Kentucky game saying they needed to talk less and speak with their play more.
For the season, Fenton has three interceptions. He had three tackles on the day. For the day, Scott had two catches and 19 yards.
Comments