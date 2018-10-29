Gamecocks fans will have to wait to learn game time for South Carolina-Florida

South Carolina and Florida’s game time and TV channel for their Nov. 10 clash will not be decided until after Nov. 3, the SEC announced Monday.
The game between the Gamecocks and Gators is one of five that the SEC will hold off on finalizing times and TV details on until six days before. The only two slots that were assigned Monday was the 3:30 p.m. CBS game to Alabama-Mississippi State and the noon SEC Network game to Vanderbilt-Missouri.
That means USC and UF could kick off at noon on CBS or ESPN, 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, 7 p.m. on ESPN or 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
USC has a 9-26-3 record all-time against Florida, most recently winning in 2017 at home, 28-20, for Will Muschamp’s second win in the series and first with South Carolina.
Since 2010, South Carolina has had a 2-2 record in The Swamp at Gainesville.
The Gators are coming off a 36-17 loss to Georgia this past Saturday that dropped them to 6-2 on the year and 4-2 in the SEC. They will play Missouri at home on Nov. 3.
The Gamecocks, meanwhile, defeated Tennessee this past weekend, 27-24, and will go on the road to play Ole Miss this Saturday, looking to move to 5-3 on the year.
Comments