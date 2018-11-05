Game time, TV channel set for South Carolina’s contest with Chattanooga

South Carolina football’s home contest with FCS opponent Chattanooga on Nov. 17 will kick off at 7:30 p.m., televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel, the SEC announced Monday.
This will be the first meeting between the Gamecocks and Mocs in the programs’ history. It will be USC’s second home night game of the season — Carolina defeated Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 27.
It will also be South Carolina’s first time on the SEC Network Alternate channel this season. To find your TV provider’s channel number for the Alternate channel, go to this website.
Chattanooga will play Mercer this upcoming Saturday, with South Carolina serving as its regular season finale.
USC plays Florida on the road this weekend. If the Gamecocks lose to the Gators, they will be looking to secure bowl eligibility against the Mocs. If they win, they will be going for their second consecutive seven-win season.
The SEC also announced Week 13 game times and TV channels on Monday, but because South Carolina’s contest with Clemson will be on the road, the ACC will set the channel and time at a later date.
