One Gamecocks defender ruled out for Chattanooga game, another unlikely to play

South Carolina football will again be down a pair of key defenders going into this weekend.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said safety Jaylin Dickerson is out with a hamstring. Defensive lineman Aaron Sterling will likely miss the game with a knee injury.
Dickerson was hurt against Florida and Muschamp said he was doubtful as of Sunday. His loss is another hit to a woefully thin position.
Dickerson had hardly played early in the season, coming off a devastating shoulder injury. He was forced into action and made 11 tackles, playing defense in three games.
Sterling didn’t play last weekend. His loss hurts at a spot where USC just lost senior end Bryson Allen-Williams. For the season, the sophomore had 15 tackles, three quarterback hurries and a sack.
