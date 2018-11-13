Focus for Muschamp and South Carolina is Chattanooga not Clemson

The University of South Carolina football team prepares to play Chattanooga.
By
Up Next
The University of South Carolina football team prepares to play Chattanooga.
By

USC Gamecocks Football

One Gamecocks defender ruled out for Chattanooga game, another unlikely to play

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 13, 2018 12:49 PM

South Carolina football will again be down a pair of key defenders going into this weekend.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said safety Jaylin Dickerson is out with a hamstring. Defensive lineman Aaron Sterling will likely miss the game with a knee injury.

Dickerson was hurt against Florida and Muschamp said he was doubtful as of Sunday. His loss is another hit to a woefully thin position.

Dickerson had hardly played early in the season, coming off a devastating shoulder injury. He was forced into action and made 11 tackles, playing defense in three games.

Sterling didn’t play last weekend. His loss hurts at a spot where USC just lost senior end Bryson Allen-Williams. For the season, the sophomore had 15 tackles, three quarterback hurries and a sack.

  Comments  