Pharoh Cooper close to returning to Los Angeles Rams lineup

Pharoah Cooper might be close to returning to the Los Angeles Rams lineup.
The Rams designated the former Gamecock to their 53-man roster and he can begin practicing this week. Los Angeles plays Kansas City on Monday night in a matchup of two of the NFL’s best teams.
Cooper was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury during Week 1 against the Oakland Raiders.
“My understanding is, he looks physically good, he’s moving around. He would physically be able to play right now,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters this week. “In terms of if we decide to activate him back, those are a couple things that we have to talk through with (general manager) Les Snead, his staff, our coaching staff.”
Cooper was a Pro Bowler last year after leading the NFL in kick return average at 27.4 yards per return. He was second in punt returns at 12.5 yards per return.
