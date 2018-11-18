What the Gamecocks said about the Tigers heading into Clemson week

South Carolina’s football players didn’t do too much looking ahead after a 49-9 win against Chattanooga. But they did say a few things about the Clemson Tigers.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp
His postgame message
“I just told them, we’ll get to work next week. Let’s get ready to roll. We understand that. We understand we need to do a better job on our side of it.”
“Certainly we’ve got a huge challenge and opportunity with Clemson, and Brent (Venables, Clemson defensive coordinator) does a really good job. We’re gonna need to play well again.”
Quarterback Jake Bentley
“They’re a great football team. We’ve got to play well and prepare the right way.”
“I try to take each game by itself, and I think about ‘what-ifs’ and what it’s going to be. We’ve got to approach with the mindset this is the 2018 Carolina team against the 2018 Clemson team and just go from there.”
Wide receiver Shi Smith
“It’s our rival; it means a lot, but we’re going to take it just as we did last week.”
Linebacker Daniel Fennell
“The second we step in this building on Tuesday, we’re focused on Clemson. We won tonight, so tonight we’ll celebrate this, but the second we come back, it’s time to focus on the next game.”
“We just need to be consistent. Need to play our game. As the defense is called, we have to all do our job. The offense has to score the way they know they can. The way they have in the past couple weeks and we’ll be fine.”
Linebacker T.J. Brunson
“It’ll be like a regular week of preparation and everything, but there’s always a chip on your shoulder going into the week with our rivalry game and everything. We can do a little bit extra meeting and things like that, but preparation has to stay the same.”
