Will Muschamp was asked about crossing paths with Clemson in recruiting. His response

The question posed to South Carolina’s Will Muschamp, it was a bit leading.
“How does your staff and their staff when you cross paths get along as far as recruiting. Do you think that Clemson’s above board, or is there any negative recruiting from them that bothers you.”
Muschamp’s answer was short.
“Nothing bothers me, it’s recruiting,” Muchamp said before turning to someone asking the next question.
His staff and Dabo Swinney’s staff have gone head-to-head at times fro recruits, but not quite as often as one would imagine between two in-state schools. Clemson notably secured top 2018 in-state commits Xavier Thomas and Josh Belk, though Belk ultimately ended up in Columbia as a transfer.
But Muschamp felt the impact of the Tigers in that arena on his first day on the job.
After his introductory press conference, he went straight to recruiting. First he dropped in on former Louisville commit T.J. Brunson, now his middle linebacker, then he went to Conway to see Bryan Edwards.
The big receiver had been a USC commit before Spurrier left, and Clemson was after him as a safety. Muschamp saw him, ended up getting an in-home visit that night and ended up getting a receiver who has started every healthy game since he’s been on campus and ranks ninth in program history in receiving yards.
“John and Michelle, his parents were great,” Muschamp said of that visit. “We had a wonderful visit until this guy walked in the room. … Had an orange jacket on.”
Muschamp guessed it was an uncle, but more likely it was Edwards’ grandfather Eddie Geathers, who played for the Tigers in 1977-80 and left the school second on the all-time interceptions list.
“I thought, ‘This isn’t going well.’” Muschamp said. “But we stayed the course, and he actually was great.”
