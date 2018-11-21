Gamecock great Elliott Fry reunites with Spurrier in new pro league

Steve Spurrier will have at least one familiar face on the roster when the Orlando Apollos begin play in the Alliance of American Football next year.
Former Gamecock Elliott Fry signed to play with Orlando earlier this month. Fry played for Spurrier at South Carolina and went on to become the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer.
Fry hit on 75 percent of his field-goal attempts at South Carolina and missed only one extra point in 162 attempts.
After USC, Fry had a tryout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent one season as special teams coach at Richland Northeast.
Fry is one of two people with USC connections on Orlando’s team. Former Gamecock assistant David Reaves is Orlando’s running back/quarterback coach. Reaves, who played at Spring Valley High School, was on USC’s staff from 2003-08.
Orlando begins its season Feb. 9 against Atlanta.
