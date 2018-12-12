Former South Carolina player lands job with NFL Network

Former South Carolina football player Tori Gurley bounced around a slew of professional teams after his career wrapped up in 2010.
He landed in broadcasting last year, working on the SEC Network, and on Wednesday, he announced his next step: joining the NFL Network.
Gurley caught 75 passes for 905 yards and six scores in 2009 and 2010. After leaving school, he played for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, mostly on practice squads.
After that, he spent a few seasons in the CFL.
He also led Rock Hill High School to a state title in 2006.
Appearing on SEC Network, Gurley made some waves in the summer guaranteeing a Gamecocks win against Georgia. South Carolina lost that game 41-17.
