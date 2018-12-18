One season after earning All-Pro honors, former Gamecock is cut by NFL team

Former South Carolina football star Pharoh Cooper is no longer with the only NFL team he’s ever known.
The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that they have cut Cooper, a wide receiver and return specialist who earned All-Pro honors last season. The ex-Gamecock has had a trying 2018 season, marred by an ankle injury that forced him to the injured reserve early in the year.
Cooper leaves the Rams with no receptions and one target in 10 games. He returned 13 kicks a combined 277 yards for an average of 21.3 per return and a long of 28, and two punts for 12 yards.
Last season, Cooper returned 34 kicks for 932 yards, including one touchdown and a long of 103 yards. He was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments