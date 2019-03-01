What Dakereon Joyner, USC quarterbacks have shown Will Muschamp early in spring

Sign Up and Save
“The thing is there’s not a lot of procedure (issues), not a lot of self-inflicted wounds, not a lot of issues as far as who is our quarterback,” Muschamp said. “We’ve been functioning well when we get in our move-the-ball periods, and we ended practice today with some third-down group.”
Injury update:
Muschamp said five-star defensive end Zacch Pickens is dealing with a little hamstring issue, but shouldn’t be too big of a deal. He also said lineman Keir Thomas is still nursing an ankle injury that bothered him late last season.
Notes:
▪ Muschamp said his biggest expectation in early practices centered on mindset, which focused on energy and effort. He liked what he got on that front.
▪ The team hasn’t gotten to much true kick return work yet, mostly focused on punt return. He said the punt return blocking was not up to par last season. Noted there were only a few really impactful punt returns last season.
▪ Chandler Farrell had to leave early for class on Friday, which allowed for some cross-training on the offensive line. Donell Stanley got a little work at canter, Sadarius Hutcherson at guard and Dyaln Wonnum flipped from right to left tackle.
