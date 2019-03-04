Former Gamecock lost his shoe in an NFL combine drill. It didn’t stop him

Part of going through the NFL combine is a player showing what they can do in the face of a surprise.
That’s usually in interviews, but for South Carolina football product Rashad Fenton, it came during drills.
The veteran from Florida popped right out of his shoe as he rolled over following an interception in a position drill. He then showed good awareness to locate the shoe, scooped it up and raced it back with the ball in his other hand.
Fenton posted a 4.52-second 40-yard dash time, on the lower end among corners there. His 12 bench press reps were also on the low end for his position.
At USC, Fenton was a three-year starter. He intercepted five passes in his career, including three as a senior. He made 122 career tackles.
