South Carolina football adds one early enrollee whose admission was delayed

At the outset of spring, Will Muschamp said there were some “snags” in getting early enrollees Cam Smith, Traevon Kenion and TyQuan Johnson on campus at South Carolina.
Last week, he said he was hoping for some good news about getting them in. On Monday morning, the Gamecoks got good news.
According to a school spokesman, Kenion was admitted for the second 8-week term of the spring semester, which started Monday. No word was given on Smith or Johnson.
All three were announced as early enrollees at the December signing day.
A tight end recruit, Kenion played receiver for powerhouse Wake Forest as a senior. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder caught 43 passes for 834 yards and 15 touchdowns on an offense that only completed 78 passes. He accounted for more than half his team’s passing output. He was the No. 19 tight end recruit in the country and at one point was a four-star prospect.
The Gamecocks lost their top two tight ends from 2018 in seniors Jacob August and K.C. Crosby. The two most likely options are Kyle Markway and Kiel Pollard, whose skillsets match August and Crosby respectively. Beyond them, USC has Evan Hinson, who recently gave up basketball to focus on the gridiron, third year local product Will Register, who looks the part at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, and another early enrollee freshman in KeShawn Toney.
Without Smith, the Gamecocks remain somewhat strapped at the corner spot.
Smith is a 6-foot, long corner who blew up late in the recruiting process. After making 65 tackles, four for loss, 16 pass breakups and four forced fumbles as a senior and playing in the All-American Bowl, he finished as the No. 211 player in his class in the 247 Rankings.
Johnson, a 6-foot-3 receiver, had to wait more than a semester after academics forced him to go to prep school. He was a big play threat in high school, with 661 yards and 10 touchdowns at 20.6 yards per catch. In prep school at Fork Union, he had 12 catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns for a 9-0 team.
