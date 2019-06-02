Gamecocks football transfer to join team USC faced last season

Zay Brown signs with South Carolina Defensive back Zay Brown (Athens, Ga.) explains why he picked the Gamecocks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Defensive back Zay Brown (Athens, Ga.) explains why he picked the Gamecocks.

Even in South Carolina football’s 2018 blowout win against FCS Chattanooga, reserve defender Zay Brown couldn’t get off the field.

His next chance to get on the field will be for Chatanooga.

The Gamecocks transfer tweeted Sunday he’s joining the Mocs, around six weeks removed from entering the transfer portal. Transferring to the FCS, he will not have to sit out a year.

Brown came to the Gamecocks in Will Muschamp’s second recruiting class.

He started his career as a safety, but was moved to linebacker.

Brown was one of six defensive backs in South Carolina’s 2017 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 1464 in the 247 Sports composite ratings.

As a high school senior he had 80 tackles and three interceptions for Clarke Central High School. He played for David Perno, who had been a longtime baseball coach at Georgia.

At 5-foot-11, 207 pounds, he’d been moved to linebacker last August and was playing the dime role.

“Maybe just the depth at DB, other guys might’ve made strides and kind of passed him,” linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler said at the time to explain the move. “And so to get him in at the dime spot and get him a chance, get him kind of a new chance on life a little bit, new spot, he’ll compete.”

The Mocs went 6-5 last season under coach Tom Arth, who jumped up to the FBS at Akron. Former coach Russ Huesman led the team to three playoff trips from 2014-16.