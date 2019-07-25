It’s official: Deebo Samuel signs first NFL contract

Deebo Samuel previews rookie season with 49ers Former South Carolina star was drafted in second round of the NFL draft Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina star was drafted in second round of the NFL draft

The 49ers won’t have to deal with holdouts from their first two draft picks after all.

Nick Bosa and San Francisco agreed Thursday to the parameters surrounding a four-year, $33.5 million deal, as first reported by ESPN, which means the talented defensive end will report to training camp on time. Additionally, second-round pick, receiver Deebo Samuel, has also agreed to a deal, according to NFL Network. The team confirmed the signings Thursday afternoon.

The 49ers’ first practice of training camp is scheduled for Saturday morning after players report Friday.

Samuel was taken with the No. 36 pick from South Carolina and is the favorite to replace departed veteran Pierre Garçon in the starting lineup. Samuel is known for his route running and work after the catch. His selection marked the second straight year Kyle Shanahan used a second-round pick at the position following the addition of Dante Pettis from Washington in 2018.

Samuel sat out the final stages of the offseason program dealing with a minor hip injury but is expected to be ready come Saturday.

Both players are represented by CAA, which is known for sticky contract negotiations with high-profile rookies.

49ers coaches noted during the offseason the importance of practice reps for Bosa and Samuel given they could have heavy workloads in their first NFL seasons. Getting their contracts done two days before camp starts ensures they will be available after missing chunks of minicamp and OTAs in the offseason.