Will Muschamp projects true freshman to start, hints at another possible new starter

Will Muschamp on the growth and potential of USC’s young defensive backs South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp describes what he's seen in camp from freshman defensive backs Jammie Robinson, Cam Smith, John Dixon and Shilo Sanders, and whether the young Gamecocks will see the field. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp describes what he's seen in camp from freshman defensive backs Jammie Robinson, Cam Smith, John Dixon and Shilo Sanders, and whether the young Gamecocks will see the field.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp scoffs at the idea of depth charts.

That said, he named one starter, one potential starter and hinted at another lineup choice as he spoke at the Columbia Touchdown Club on Thursday. He said:

▪ Second-year linebacker Ernest Jones will start in the middle, with T.J Burnson moving to the weakside spot.

▪ He expects true freshman Jammie Robinson will start at the nickel spot. Robinson has drawn strong reviews all camp after enrolling for the summer.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Although he didn’t get specific, Muschamp said Bryan Edwards, Shi Smith and Josh Vann had separated themselves as far as the wide receiver spot. Smith and Edwards had been returning starters, while OrTre Smith spent much of the offseason projected as the third guy after starting 10 games in 2017.

Before the meeting, Muschamp also said the tight end position has been stabilized despite the loss of Kiel Pollard. They expect Evan Hinson back soon after surgery, and Kyle Markway has shown well. Freshman KeShawn Toney drew praise, as did former offensive lineman Chandler Ferrell, who moved over this spring.