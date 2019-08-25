Gamecocks alum Bryson Allen-Williams lands on NFL squad near the end of preseason

Bryson Allen Williams prepares for the next level with effort at NFL Pro Timing Day. Bryson Allen Williams participated in NFL Pro Timing Day at the University of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bryson Allen Williams participated in NFL Pro Timing Day at the University of South Carolina.

Former South Carolina Gamecocks football player Bryson Allen-Williams got his NFL shot at an Oakland Raiders rookie minicamp right after not getting picked in the NFL draft.

He didn’t catch on with the roster after that, but it appears he at least made an impression.

The Georgia product signed with the Raiders on Sunday the team announced. He spend five years in Columbia, growing into a veteran leader on the team.

Allen Williams spent his first two years on campus trying to find a home between linebacker and defensive end. As a junior he settled in as an inside linebacker, helping make up for a season-ending injury to Skai Moore.

The next year, he appeared to find a better home as a pass rushing end/strongside linebacker, but a good start ended prematurely with a shoulder injury in the season’s third game.

He came back after taking a medical redshirt and ended up having to be the team’s starting Buck defensive end after D.J. Wonnum went down in the first game. Allen-Williams made 41 tackles with two sacks and five QB hurries before in injury sidelined him for the final four games of the regular season.

At 6-foot-1, 236 pounds, Allen-Williams projects as an inside linebacker at the NFL level. The Raiders are 3-0 this preseason, coming off a win against Green Bay in Canada.

Oakland finishes preseason Thursday night at Seattle.