Veteran tight end no longer on Gamecocks roster

Frank Martin details Evan Hinson’s decision to focus on football South Carolina coach Frank Martin provides further detail on Evan Hinson’s departure from basketball. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina coach Frank Martin provides further detail on Evan Hinson’s departure from basketball.

Tight end Evan Hinson is no longer on South Carolina football’s roster.

A school spokesperson confirmed that was the case, after Hinson was not listed in the team’s game notes. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp will address the situation during his 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Hinson, a fourth-year player, was sidelined after surgery to correct an irregular heartbeat. He gave up basketball this offseason to become a full-time football player.

He’s the second tight end the team has lost this offseason after Keil Pollard had to retire for medical reasons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hinson came to Columbia in Will Muschamp’s first recruiting class, aiming to play both football and basketball. He redshirted in football and played sparingly in 2017 and 2018. The 6-foot-4, 245 pounder had one career catch for one yard.

As a basketball player, he averaged 8.8 minutes, playing in 46 games. He started 17, all in 2017-18. He played in two of South Carolina’s 2017 NCAA tournament games.

It leaves South Carolina brutally thin at tight end, with four scholarship players, two of them freshman and one other with little game experience.

This story will be updated