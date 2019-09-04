The latest on Nick Muse, South Carolina expectations for game post hurricane

South Carolina Gamecocks TE Nick Muse catches a pass during USC football practice at the Gamecocks football practice facility. Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp hasn’t received a pair of calls, one he’d probably like to get, the other he’d likely prefer not to.

The team is still waiting for news on William & Mary tight end transfer Nick Muse, who filed an appeal with the NCAA to be able to not have to sit out this season. Muschamp said he also has received no further information from Ray Tanner about any potential effects of Hurricane Dorian and its aftermath on South Carolina’s home game Saturday against Charleston Southern.

“The protocol here is coach (Ray) Tanner will call me if they think there’s an issue,” Muschamp said. “I have not heard from him as far as that’s concerned. I think we’re ready to go.”

Charleston Southern’s team is staying in Charlotte and busing down to Columbia to use USC’s facilities.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The national weather service forecasts a sunny and hot afternoon in Columbia on Saturday. By then, the storm will have passed.

The Gamecocks had hoped to get a Muse decision from the NCAA before last Saturday’s opener. USC played only two tight ends against UNC, Kyle Markway and former offensive lineman Chandler Farrell.

“We have not heard anything on Nick Muse,” Muschamp said. “I don’t know anything more than I knew two weeks ago.”

Injury update:

Muschamp said the team won’t get anything more on quarterback Jake Bentley’s broken foot until Thursday or Friday.

Wide receiver Randrecous Davis (ankle) moved around some in practice Wednesday. Defensive end Aaron Sterling had some knee swelling Tuesday, but he practiced Wednesday. Wide receiver OrTre Smith remains questionable with a shoulder injury that kept him out of the opener.