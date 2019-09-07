USC Gamecocks Football

Where Ryan Hilinski’s debut ranks among other QBs in recent Gamecock history

Watch: Ryan Hilinski celebrates first win as South Carolina quarterback

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski sings alma mater, celebrates with teams and fans following win over Charleston Southern. By
Up Next
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski sings alma mater, celebrates with teams and fans following win over Charleston Southern. By

Ryan Hilinski made his much-anticipated debut Saturday for South Carolina.

The freshman didn’t disappoint in the win as he threw for 282 yards and had three total touchdowns in the 72-10 win over Charleston Southern.

Here is a look at where Hilinski’s first start ranks among some of the debuts of other Gamecock quarterbacks in the last 30 years.

Notable Debuts

Ryan Hilinski, Sept. 7, 2019 vs. Charleston Southern - 24-30 282 yards 2 TD, rush TD (Win)

Jake Bentley, Oct. 22, 2016 vs. UMass - 17-26 201 yards, 2 TDs (Win)

▪ Brandon McIlwain, Sept. 16, 2016 vs. East Carolina - 16-28 195 yards, 34 yards rush 2 TDs (Win)

▪ Lorenzo Nunez, Sept. 26, 2015 vs. UCF -12-22 184 yards 2 TDs, 123 yards rush (Win)

Dylan Thompson, Sept. 8, 2012 vs. East Carolina - 21-37, 330 yards 3 TDs (Win)

Connor Shaw, Oct 8, 2011 vs. Kentucky - 26-39 311 yards, 4 TDs, 42 yards rush (Win)

Stephen Garcia, Sept. 18, 2008 vs. LSU - 14-26 215 yards TD (Loss)

Chris Smelley, Sept. 1, 2007 vs. Louisiana - 10-14 101 yards, TD (Win)

▪ Blake Mitchell, Sept. 1, 2005 vs. UCF - 18-23 330 yards, 3 TDs (Win)

Syvelle Newton, Sept. 18, 2004 vs. South Florida - 13-23 324 yards 4 TDs, 39 yards rush (Win)

Steve Taneyhill, Oct. 17, 1992 vs. Mississippi State - 7-14 183 yards, 2 TDs (Win)


South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, after the Gamecocks' win over Charleston Southern.

By

  Comments  