True freshman gets nearly 150 yards for Gamecocks. How other first-years performed

After South Carolina’s football opener, the role for tailback Kevin Harris this year seemed uncertain.

The Gamecocks played two tailbacks, one of whom they added during August practice. There were no carries for veteran Mon Denson, let alone Harris, as USC shifted to a top-heavy two-man backfield.

Then he simply trampled Charleston Southern.

Harris’ first carry converted a big fourth down. His second scored a touchdown. His last two went for 45 and 75 yards, respectively.

“Kevin’s got really good balance,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “He’s got a much bigger lower body and he’s a hard guy to tackle. There’s no soft area when you tackle him. You’ve got to bring your feet on the tackles on him. He runs behind his pads extremely well. We’re excited about his future at South Carolina.”

Harris drew rave reviews through the spring, but not enough for the team to not add Tavien Feaster from Clemson. It seemed as if he would find a role as a reserve, but after dropping 10 pounds since coming to campus, he at least made the most of his chance Saturday.

He put up 147 yards on only six carries. Half of those went for touchdowns.

USC’s top three backs are seniors, and one of the other remaining backs on the roster, Deshaun Fenwick, didn’t dress Saturday. So South Carolina might have something with the burly Georgia back who put up more than 1,600 yards as a high school senior.

“Obviously he’s a very powerful guy,” tailback Rico Dowdle said. “He’s about a 600-pound squatter. You can obviously see that he’s very strong, broke a lot of tackles.”

How other Gamecocks freshmen did Saturday:

▪ Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens: Two tackles, one solo, one QB hurry

▪ Defensive back Jammie Robinson: One tackle, one pass break-up

▪ Defensive back Cam Smith: Six tackles, four solo

▪ Safety Shilo Sanders: One solo tackle

▪ Buck Rodricus Fitten: No stats recorded

▪ Receiver Xavier Legette: No stats recorded

▪ Defensive back John Dixon: One interception

▪ Linebacker Derek Boykins-Brooks: Three tackles

▪ Linebacker Jahman Brown: One tackle, one pass break-up

▪ TE KeShawn Toney: One catch, no yards

▪ Defensive lineman Joseph Anderson: One tackle

▪ Tight end Traevon Kenion: No stats recorded

▪ Offensive lineman William Rogers: Played

▪ Offensive tackle Jaylen Nichols: Played

▪ Offensive tackle Jakai Moore: Played

▪ Offensive tackle Vincent Murphy: Played

▪ Walk-on long snapper Matthew Bailey: Rotated in late

▪ Redshirt walk-on QB Corbett Glick got his first playing time