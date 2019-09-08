Gamecocks open as big underdog to Alabama, line starts rising quickly

Injured USC QB Jake Bentley cheers on his teammates South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley supports his teammates ahead of the game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley supports his teammates ahead of the game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina football didn’t have much chance of not seeing a big line this week against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

But the line might not be as large as some might have though.

The Gamecocks opened as a 21-point underdog and it has already been bet up to 24 according to the VegasInsider consensus line.

During the offseason, the line was projected to be 20 points.

USC lost its opener as a double digit favorite to North Carolina. The Gamecocks covered a 36-point line against Charleston Southern with a 72-10 win.

South Carolina went 7-6 ATS last year, matching its overall record. The Gamecocks are without starting QB Jake Bentley and had true freshman Ryan Hilinski in the lineup last weekend.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium on CBS.