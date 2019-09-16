South Carolina opened as double-digit underdog vs Missouri. Where it moved from there

Muschamp’s reaction after loss to Alabama and what he told his team in locker room South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks' loss to Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks after the Gamecocks' loss to Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina football hasn’t lost to Missouri since the 2015 season.

But Las Vegas has the Gamecocks as a healthy underdog against the Tigers this Saturday.

The line opened Sunday at Missouri by 10. It dipped down to 8 1/2, and as of Monday at 10 a.m., the Tigers were favored by 9 1/2 in the VegasInsider consensus line. The over/under for the game is 63 1/2.

This year, the Gamecocks are 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall. They lost as a 11 1/2-point favorite to UNC and got a late cover of a 26 1/2-point spread against Alabama.

The Tigers are also 2-1 against the spread. They got upset in their opener by Wyoming, but turned around to beat West Virginia 38-7 and an FCS team 50-0.

Last year’s meeting between the teams was a tight affair, one where turnovers made the difference in sloppy conditions. USC has been outgained in each of the past three meetings, but won by a combined 30 points.