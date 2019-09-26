USC’s Dakereon Joyner injured and won’t play vs. Kentucky, reports say

Dakereon Joyner grows into ‘a more comfortable player’ for Gamecocks South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner discusses his progress with the Gamecocks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner discusses his progress with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina football’s Dakereon Joyner will miss Saturday’s game against Kentucky because of an injury, according to multiple reports.

Joyner will miss the game with an injured hamstring, according to WACH Fox’s Mike Uva.

Freshman Ryan Hilinski would start at QB, with redshirt sophomore Jay Urich backing him up.

Joyner has split time as a wide receiver and as the backup quarterback this season. At QB, he is 7-of-12 passing for 89 yards. He has 10 rushes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

At receiver, Joyner has four catches for 29 yards.

Will Muschamp and South Carolina’s coaches have been looking for ways to keep Joyner a big part of the game plan at both positions.

Urich also plays receiver but has no catches on the season. He completed 6-of-8 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown and caught nine passes for 130 yards in the Gamecocks’ spring game.

Saturday’s game is a 7:30 pm kick on SEC Network. The Gamecocks are off next week.

Joyner had an MRI on his hamstring and I’m told it’s a just strain. The team and Joyner are playing it safe by sitting him out vs Kentucky so that it doesn’t lead to any further damage. Holding him out this week is a decision they believe is best for Joyner’s future. @wachfox — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) September 26, 2019

NEXT

Who: Kentucky at South Carolina

When: 7:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 28

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

TV: SEC Network

Line: South Carolina by 3