Questionable officiating? What South Carolina said about a few calls in Florida loss

The word South Carolina coach Will Muschamp muttered as he sidestepped questions about the refereeing in his team’s 38-27 loss to No. 9 Florida: “gutless.”

No, the seasoned SEC coach wasn’t about to focus his energy — and potentially risk fines — on a few borderline calls that came at crucial junctures of the game. Instead, he was displeased with the manner in which he was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

“The guy ran 40 yards away and dropped the flag,” Muschamp said. “I have no idea.

“I’d rather him drop it on my feet. ... Drop it on my feet next time.”

That call came with the game well out of reach and Muschamp reiterated several times his displeasure at how the ref made that call.

Muschamp was asked about some of the calls that went against his team, and he brushed that off.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Muschamp said.

Asked about the potential of another ref to help in a more global sense, something being discussed in the NFL, Muschamp delivered a curt “no comment.”

Several players said they didn’t think the emotional nature of handling those calls deflated them as they let a lead slip away in a 21-7 fourth quarter.

The most notable pair of questionable officiating moments came on a 75-yard touchdown run that tied it 17-17. There appeared to be a missed false start from the Gators right tackle. Then, corner Israel Mukuamu was blocked well downfield with the receiver holding a handful of jersey.

“I was getting held down the field the whole time,” Mukuamu said. “The refs didn’t see it, I guess.”

He went on to say he and his teammates had to be able to tune out the calls.

“They didn’t help us either,” he said of the refs. “We can’t let the game get into their hands.”

ESPN rules analyst Matt Austin said he didn’t think the non-hold was a bad call as Mukuamu didn’t appear to be forcing the issue (his phrasing was “appeared satisfied”).

Later in the game, the Gators scored a touchdown on a pick play where an offensive player appears to start blocking a defender well before the pass was completed. That is acceptable when the pass is caught behind the line, but not ahead of it.

The series of plays drew plenty of reaction on social media.

The Gators played well and earned the victory but the refs def helped out. Missed a big false start, hold and offensive PI that led to 14 points. Cld have scored anyways but they were missed calls. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 19, 2019 Limit your distractions, reduce your speed and don’t drive Mad....Don’t let the bad missed calls from the refs Cause you to drive emotional! #Gogamecocks pic.twitter.com/bw4goMDPAt — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) October 19, 2019