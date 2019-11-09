Thank you, seniors: Bentley, Kinlaw, Edwards among 26 Gamecocks recognized

Will Muschamp’s first recruiting class at South Carolina took the field Saturday night for Senior Day festivities at Williams-Brice Stadium.

That class included record-breaking receiver Bryan Edwards and possible first-round pick Javon Kinlaw. The two players received the biggest ovations before the game against Appalachian State.

Injured quarterback Jake Bentley also got a big round of applause as he appeared on the field, walking with a cane. Bentley had season-ending foot surgery after suffering an injury in the opener against North Carolina.

Bentley hasn’t announced whether he would be back for a redshirt season or be a grad transfer.

Bentley gave a big hug to his father, Bobby an assistant on USC staff, and his mom big hugs after meeting with Muschamp around the 20-yard line.

Other notable players in the senior day festivities included linebacker TJ Brunson, offensive lineman Donell Stanley and transfer Tavien Feaster.

Feaster transferred from Clemson in the fall and only spent one season with the Gamecocks. He also has missed a few games because of injury. Still, Muschamp couldn’t help but think what might of been.

“Wish you were an underclassman,” Muschamp told Feaster as he shook his hand.