What Will Muschamp said about Bryan Edwards’ injury status after App. State game

Will Muschamp said wide receiver Bryan Edwards sprained his knee against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday night.

Edwards exited the game early in the first quarter and after a stay in the injury tent, came out with a brace on his left knee. He ended returning and nearly catching the game-winning touchdown pass.

He came back at the start of the second half but didn’t look up to speed.

Edwards is the program’s all-time catch leader and ranks in the top five in SEC history. He surpassed Alshon Jeffery for most yards in program history on Saturday night.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

His absence left the Gamecocks brutally short at the receiver position. Shi Smith and Josh Vann were already out. Walk-on Trey Adkins played more than a slew of scholarship wide receivers.

Muschamp said wide receiver Chavis Dawkins was limited by a hamstring. OrTre Smith didn’t play as his knee has been bothering him following surgery last season.