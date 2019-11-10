Will Muschamp announces trio of injured Gamecocks ‘questionable’ for Texas A&M game

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp walks on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) AP

On South Carolina’s football pregame show, host Todd Ellis said Shi Smith being called “questionable” for the week might well mean he wasn’t in the building before he didn’t play.

On Sunday, Muschamp said three players were questionable for the Texas A&M.

He tagged wide receiver OrTre Smith, running back Tavien Feaster and running back/special teams ace A.J. Turner as questionable. All three missed the last game against App. State.

Muschamp did deliver some good news in that receivers Shi Smith, Bryan Edwards and Chavis Dawkins should be good to do.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Feaster is dealing with a groin issue. Turner is battling a hamstring and OrTre Smith still isn’t fully healed from knee surgery more than a year ago.