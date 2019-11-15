South Carolina reveals uniform combo for Texas A&M game

Heading the to heart of Texas, South Carolina football will go with white helmets, white jerseys and black pants against Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks unveiled the look Friday with a video that encompasses the theme of “Never Give Up” and is set around the love locks that dot the fence along the Lake Murray dam.

The Gamecocks and Aggies will face off under the lights on Saturday at Kyle Field, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks will guarantee missing a bowl for the first time under Will Muschamp with a loss. They’re coming off a 20-15 loss to Appalachian State. South Carolina is a double-digit underdog.

This is the sixth meeting between the programs since they became permanent cross-division rivals in the SEC. The Aggies have won every meeting, but after a 52–28 loss to open that series in 2014, three of the past four meetings have been within a touchdown.

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪Appalachian State: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

▪ Vanderbilt: white helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪ Tennessee: white pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Florida: white pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Michigan: white pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Clemson: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, black helmet.

▪ vs. Wofford: Black pants, Garnet jersey, black helmet

▪ vs. Florida: Garnet pants, Garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ vs. Georgia: White pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ vs. Vanderbilt: black jersey, white pants, white helmet

▪ vs. Tennessee: black helmets, white jerseys, white pants

▪ vs. Arkansas: black helmets, garnet jerseys and black pants

▪ vs. Texas A&M: White helmets and jerseys, black pants

▪ vs. Louisiana Tech: garnet helmets, garnet jerseys and white pants

▪ vs. Kentucky: all black

▪ vs. Missouri: garnet helmets, white jerseys and white pants

▪ vs. N.C. State: black helmets, white jerseys and black pants.