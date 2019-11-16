South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards to miss Texas A&M game

South Carolina football has been wrecked by injuries all season, and one of their top players will be out for the game.

Gamecocks receiver Bryan Edwards wasn’t catching balls in the early warmup period before USC’s game against Texas A&M. He again was in street clothes as the Gamecocks wrapped up their final workouts.

Edwards is out, the SEC Network reported just before kickoff.

He sprained his MCL against Appalachian State and came back to play the whole second half. He had something lingering with his knee going into that game, he told the SEC Network.

USC radio host Todd Ellis offered this in the pregame show: “On Thursday it was really getting worse,” Ellis said of Edwards’ knee. “They’re worried about tonight and long term for Bryan Edwards.”

USC at points has been without receivers Shi Smith, OrTre Smith and Chavis Dawkins, and Josh Vann is done for the season with a broken hand.

Edwards has 71 catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has the program records for yards and receptions.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Keveon Mullins got some first-team work during the week.