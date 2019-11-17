Deebo Samuel lights up social media with highlight-reel circus grab

One week after his first career 100-yard game, former South Carolina football star Deebo Samuel has made headlines for his NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers, once more.

Playing the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Samuel fought his way through blanket coverage, tipped the ball off one defender’s helmet, then caught it while simultaneously being hit from behind by another defensive back.

The play immediately lit up social media as a potential catch of the year candidate.

But it did come at a cost — Samuel left the game after the catch with a shoulder injury. He left with four receptions for 82 yards but did eventually return to the sideline and re-entered the game, surpassing 100 yards with his next two catches.

Elsewhere across the NFL, former South Carolina wideout Pharoh Cooper scored the first receiving touchdown of his career, playing on the opposite sideline of Samuel for the Cardinals. His 5-yard score featured an impressive juke move that froze the defender and turned what could have been a loss of yards into a touchdown.