Game time, TV channel set for Clemson-South Carolina rivalry game
South Carolina and Clemson football will face off at noon on ESPN on Nov. 30, the SEC announced Monday.
Both the Gamecocks and Tigers have an open date this coming Saturday, giving them two weeks to prepare for the annual in-state rivalry game.
This is the first time since 2015 the game will be played at noon. Clemson won that one 37-32 on the way to its first College Football Playoff title game appearance. The 2014 and 2009 games were also at noon, with most of the others as night games.
But while Clemson still has the ACC championship game and a potential College Football Playoff berth to come, South Carolina will be playing its final game of the year against the Tigers, missing a bowl game for the first time under coach Will Muschamp.
The all-time series is in favor of Clemson, who has a 70-42-4 record against the Gamecocks. Over the past decade, the two programs have traded five-game win streaks in the rivalry, with USC dominating 2009 through 2013 under Steve Spurrier and Clemson taking control from 2014 through 2018 under Dabo Swinney.
USC is coming off a 30-6 loss to Texas A&M to finish SEC play the past Saturday, while Clemson finished off its home slate by thrashing Wake Forest, 52-3.
SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20
Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10
Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23
Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14
Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7
Oct. 5 — Bye
Oct. 12 — South Carolina 20, Georgia 17
Oct. 19 — Florida 38, South Carolina 27
Oct. 26 — Tennessee 41, South Carolina 21
Nov. 2 — South Carolina 24, Vanderbilt 7
Nov. 9 — Appalachian State 20, South Carolina 15
Nov. 16 — Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 6
Nov. 23 — Bye
Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD
CLEMSON 2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 — Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
Sept. 7 — Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10
Sept. 14 — Clemson 41, Syracuse 6
Sept. 21 — Clemson 52, Charlotte 10
Sept. 28 — Clemson 21, North Carolina 20
Oct. 5 — Bye
Oct. 12 — Clemson 45, Florida State 14
Oct. 19 — Clemson 45, Louisville 10
Oct. 26 — Clemson 59, Boston College 7
Nov. 2 — Clemson 59, Wofford 14
Nov. 9 — Clemson 55, N.C. State 10
Nov. 16 — Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3
Nov. 23 — Bye
Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD
