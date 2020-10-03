Which scholarship Gamecocks didn’t travel for the Florida game

Coming into Saturday’s game at Florida, South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said COVID-19 had not taken any of his players out of circulation for the game.

The set of available players looked relatively full when the official travel roster came out at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Star corner Israel Mukuamu (groin) was in the building and warming up early with part of his uniform on, meaning he’s almost assuredly going to play. Sophomore linebacker Jahmar Brown wasn’t on the list as he’s been dealing with a knee issue.

Defensive back Dominick Hill made the trip after not dressing for the opener.

At road games the team only releases a travel list, not a dress list. Other scholarship players who weren’t in the building:

▪ Injured and not expected to travel: Rosendo Louis, Sherrod Greene, Chad Terrell

▪ Wide receiver Mike Wyman

▪ Defensive tackles Alex Huntley, Makius Scott, Devontae Davis, Tyreek Johnson

▪ Offensive linemen Trai Jones, Hank Manos, Will Rogers

▪ Linebacker Gilber Edmond

▪ Tight ends Jaheim Bell, Traevon Kenion

TODAY’S SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL GAME

Who: South Carolina at Florida

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV: ESPN