First look: Top story lines, betting odds for USC vs Vanderbilt 2020 football game

Coming off its second straight loss to open the season, the South Carolina football team will look for its first win on the road against Vanderbilt.

South Carolina (0-2) at Vanderbilt (0-2)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Line: South Carolina by 12

Three storylines for Gamecocks vs. Commodores

1. After his Vanderbilt team finished 3-9 (1-7 SEC) last year, head coach Derek Mason shook up his coaching staff, adding six new assistants. Todd Fitch took over as offensive coordinator after helping to lead Louisiana Tech to four consecutive postseason victories, and veteran defensive coordinator Ted Roof joined the staff after a 13-1 season in the same role at Appalachian State. The Gamecocks have defeated Vandy every year since 2008.

2. Defense is the strength of this Commodores group, anchored by a defensive line that boasts size and experience. Roof’s unit started the season in impressive fashion by limiting Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond to just 189 passing yards in Week 1 — a game Vandy lost 17-12. The defense had significantly less success in stopping LSU, who won Week 2’s matchup 41-7. Expect Week 3’s performance to fall somewhere in the middle.

3. The Vanderbilt offense will look different than the one South Carolina saw in last year’s 24-7 Gamecocks win. The Commodores used both Deuce Wallace and Riley Neal at quarterback in the game, and neither is still with the team. Star running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, tight end Jared Pinkney and wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb — Vandy’s three most experienced offensive players last year — have all moved on. Through two games, Vandy ranks last in the SEC in offensive yards per game (260.5) and points per game (8.5).

Three Vanderbilt players to watch

1. After deploying a committee at quarterback at times last year, the Commodores have leaned on true freshman Ken Seals to lead the offense in 2020. A 6-foot-3, 218-pound, three-star prospect out of Azle, Texas, Seals has yet to reach 200 passing yards in a game this season and has thrown more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (two).

2. Defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo was the lone Commodore on the three preseason All-SEC teams, earning a spot on second-team defense. At 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, Odeyingbo is a dominating, physical presence who will look to apply pressure to quarterback Collin Hill. Through two games, Odeyingbo has a sack and three quarterback hurries.

3. Junior Cam Johnson leads Vanderbilt’s receiving group with 84 yards on five catches and should be a top target for Seals. He scored the only touchdown for the Commodores against USC last season — a 26-yard reception.

South Carolina-Vanderbilt, SEC betting odds for this week’s football games

According to point spreads posted by VegasInsider.com

South Carolina (-12) at Vanderbilt, Noon on SEC Network

Florida (-6.5) at Texas A&M, Noon, ESPN

Tennessee at Georgia (-14), 3:30 p.m., CBS

Arkansas at Auburn (-16.5), 4 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama (-24.5) at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. ESPN

Mississippi State at Kentucky (-3), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Missouri at LSU (-20.5), 9 p.m. ESPN