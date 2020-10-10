Gamecocks starter didn’t travel for Vanderbilt game

South Carolina’s Keir Thomas and the defensive line at the Aug. 19 football practice.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp announced this week that he won’t be discussing injuries anymore this season with the worry it might allow someone to deduce if certain players had COVID-19.

He also did away with the pregame release of a dress or travel roster. On Saturday, one USC starter was not with the team in warmups for the game against Vanderbilt.

Defensive tackle Keir Thomas was missing during those team warmups at Vanderbilt Stadium. A school spokesman said he didn’t make the trip.

Reserve defensive back Jaylin Dickerson also did not make the trip.

Linebacker Jahmar Brown, who has yet to play this season with a knee injury, was also not out with the linebackers warming up.

Thomas started in 2017 and 2018 before an infection from an ankle surgery sidelined him all of last season. Former 5-star Zacch Pickens was with the top defensive line in Thomas’ place and made his first career start.

The game kicks off at noon on SEC Network between the Gamecocks (0-2) and Commodores (0-2).