Gamecock recruits in action: O’Mega Blake throws, catches way to big night

O’Mega Blake showed off his passing and receiving skills Friday night.

The South Pointe High senior and South Carolina commit threw for two touchdown passes and also caught a touchdown pass in the 47-0 win over Indian Land. With the win, South Pointe clinched the Region 3-4A championship.

“You want your best player to touch the ball as much as they can,” said South Pointe offensive line coach Frank Ambrose, who filled as head coach after DeVonte Holloman was unavailable due to a personal matter. “Whether he’s at a wideout or at quarterback, he touches the ball and great things happen.”

Blake moved from receiver to quarterback in the offseason but has played both receiver and quarterback in the last two games for the Stallions.

@omegablake9 with a You Got Mossed moment in the TD for @FootballSPHS giving them a 40-0 lead over Indian Land late 3rd q pic.twitter.com/DRjQiA1qeg — Matt Morrow (@pepman704) October 10, 2020

Other Gamecocks commits:

▪ Jayden Johnson - Class of 2021 ATH was off Friday but is off to a good start to season. He has rushed for 96 yards, two TD and caught 8 passes for 106 yards. On defense, Johnson has 10 tackles and two interceptions.

▪ Colten Gauthier - Gamecock Class of 2021 quarterback threw a 31-yard TD pass in Hebron Christian (Ga.) 35-7 loss to top-ranked Athens Academy.

▪ Caleb McDowell - Class of 2021 running back rushed for 128 yards and a TD, a 34-yarder to help Lee County (Ga.) to a 27-7 win over top-ranked Warner Robbins.

▪ Simeon Price - Was off Friday night. In two games for West Florida Tech, he has caught six passes for 87 yards, rushed for 28 yards, made three tackles and blocked a field goal.

▪ Sam Reynolds - Class of 2021 ATH Had two catches for 27 yards and TD in Thompson (Ala.) 48-0 win over Gadson City on Thursday.

▪ T.J. Sanders - Class of 2021 DE/RB was off Friday night. In two games for Marion High School, he has 17 tackles, four sacks and also has rushed for a TD.

▪ Rodarius Thomas - New Class of 2021 receiver caught a pair of touchdown passes to help Eufaula (Ala.) to a 38-21 win on Thursday night. Thomas has 11 TD catches in eight games this season.