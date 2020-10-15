Three key Gamecock defenders expected to play vs Auburn, one a game-time decision

South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu (24) is seen against Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Columbia, S.C. Sideline Carolina

South Carolina’s football team should get a little good news on the injury front heading into an SEC game with No. 15 Auburn.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show that he expects the group of Jaylin Dickerson, Jahmar Brown and Keir Thomas to play this weekend. Israel Mukuamu is a game-time decision. Each of the four players missed parts of the last game against Vanderbilt.

▪ Mukuamu has missed parts of every game with a nagging groin issue. The team tried him at safety against Florida to make things a little easier so he had to deal less with covering streaks.

▪ Thomas missed the Vanderbilt game for an undisclosed reason.

▪ Dickerson missed the Vanderbilt game for an undisclosed reason. He adds a crucial elememnt of depth to South Carolina’s secondary.

▪ Brown had missed the first three games with a knee injury. Muschamp was emphatic he’d be ready to play.

“He will play in the game,” Muschamp said. “I’m excited for Jahmar, getting him back involved in special teams, on defense, at the Will and Dime linebacker right now.”

Muschamp also said he’d like to get four-star true freshman defensive tackle Alex Huntley back next week after an ankle issue has sidelined him all season.