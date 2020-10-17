South Carolina makes some history with win over No. 15 Auburn

South Carolina’s Shi Smith scores a touchdown in the third quarter Saturday against Auburn. Sideline Carolina

It took nearly 90 years, but South Carolina football has picked up its second ever win over Auburn — and the third ranked win of coach Will Muschamp’s tenure — as the Gamecocks took down the No. 15 Tigers 30-22 on Saturday.

And much like USC’s last victory over any ranked opponent, a little more than a year ago against Georgia, the Gamecocks leaned heavily on a standout day from a star cornerback to get the win.

Both teams are now 2-2.

Junior cornerback Jaycee Horn entered the game as a well-respected SEC defender but still searching for his first career interception, a strange drought that seemed to puzzle and frustrate him and his coaches and teammates. He ended Saturday with two interceptions, a deflection that led to a third and four total pass breakups.

All three of those interceptions from the hands of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix set up short fields that led to South Carolina touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Kevin Harris got the first one, plunging in from 3 yards out early in the second quarter, while graduate student QB Collin Hill sneaked in for the second from 1 yard out just before halftime. Harris got his second score of the day on an easy 8-yard run late in the third quarter to put the Gamecocks up 27-19.

Horn’s stellar play proved especially vital as the Gamecocks were missing key secondary pieces — junior Israel Mukuamu, who had three interceptions in that win over Georgia last season, was out with a groin injury, and redshirt freshman Cam Smith didn’t play as well.

Early on, it appeared that those losses would be crucial, as Auburn took a 10-0 lead to the end of the first quarter and attacked soft coverages. But Horn’s first interception, on the first play of the second quarter, set up a massive swing in momentum that allowed the Gamecocks to stay close despite being outgained more than 2-to-1 in the first half.

And in the second half, the Gamecocks offense showed some signs of life even without the benefit of turnovers. Led by the one-two punch of Harris and redshirt sophomore tailback Deshaun Fenwick, USC drove down the field on its first possession, setting up a 10-yard leaping highlight reel grab by senior receiver Shi Smith to give the Gamecocks their first lead of the game.

Hill threw an interception off a deflection on the next offensive possession, but Horn’s second interception quickly negated that mistake and ensured the momentum remained on Carolina’s side, setting up Harris’ second touchdown.

Auburn did get one final drive to potentially tie the score, but the Tigers failed to convert inside the Gamecocks’ 15-yard line and the clock ran out for USC’s first win over the Tigers since 1933, and its first as a member of the SEC.

USC-Auburn game moments

Star of the game: Horn entered his postgame press conference toting the game ball, for obvious reasons. Opposing teams frequently don’t even bother throwing towards the receiver he’s covering, and he reminded everyone why with a performance that will likely cause his NFL draft stock to spike.

Play of the game: Shi Smith made not one but two elite catches — his touchdown, and a ridiculous 32-yard grab that he tipped to himself on the sideline while falling down to set up a field goal that made it 30-22.

Stat of the game: 86 — that’s all the yards South Carolina needed to put up on its three touchdown drives following the interceptions combined. On a day when the offense put up a subpar 4.4 yards per play, short fields made all the difference.

