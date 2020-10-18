Coming off upset, South Carolina an underdog at LSU, but only by one score

South Carolina football might have topped ranked Auburn last week, and they head to LSU as only a modest underdog.

The Tigers opened as an seven-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to VegasInsider. USC is coming off a 30-22 win that gave them their first winning streak since beating Kentucky and Georgia last year.

The Gamecocks and Will Muschamp haven’t missed a cover this season. They blew out Vanderbilt, just edged a 14 1/2-point spread against Florida and lost by four to Tennessee.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 4-0 against the spread) have not faced LSU since 2015, when the game was moved from Columbia to Baton Rouge because of massive flooding. The newly-minted hosts won that in blowout fashion.

The Tigers (1-2, 1-2 ATS) were off last weekend because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Florida. The defending national champs have taken a pair of surprising upsets, losing to Mississippi State in the opener and Missouri last weekend.

LSU had been favored by double digits in every game this season.

South Carolina hasn’t beaten LSU since 1994, when Steve Taneyhill led a Brad Scott team to a 18-17 win.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.