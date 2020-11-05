Gamecocks defender lost for next few weeks because of knee procedure

The hits just seem to keep coming for the South Carolina football team’s defense.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Thursday night on his weekly call-in show appearance that sophomore linebacker Jahmar Brown will miss the next few weeks after a knee scope.

There had been several unconfirmed reports on social media of a serious knee injury, and caller Thursday asked Muschamp whether Brown had a torn meniscus.

“Jahmar’s meniscus is actually fine,” Muschamp said. “He’s gonna have a scope done, and should be back within a couple weeks.”

Brown missed most of the season with a nagging knee issue. He spent time at safety in the offseason as a smaller but speedy player. He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds.

In his lone game of the season, Brown put up six tackles in the loss to LSU.

Brown was a three-star recruit out of Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Gamecocks have already taken some hits at the position with starter Sherrod Green sidelined, Rosendo Louis still recovering from offseason surgery and former walk-on Spencer Eason-Riddle tore his ACL. The group is down to Ernest Jones, Damani Staley, freshman Mo Kaba, strongside linebacker Brad Johnson and safety/dime linebacker RJ Roderick.

Muschamp said he expected corner Cam Smith to be back and available after an unusual injury. Tight end Keveon Mullins is more of an unknown availability-wise after an ankle injury.