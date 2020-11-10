South Carolina’s Will Muschamp says he’s not worried about his job security

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp summed up his feelings related to the state of the program in three words.

With the Gamecocks struggling and the mood outside the team getting dark, are there any worries about his job status?

“No,” Muschamp said.

Were there some lessons learned late in his Florida tenure that might help him at this juncture in Columbia?

“Win games,” Muschamp said.

He spoke Tuesday about chances that are ahead.

“We’ve got four great opportunities,” Muschamp said, referring to four games left in the regular season. “The next opportunity is in Oxford, Mississippi and that’s what we’re focused on.”

First there’s Ole Miss, then Missouri, then two more games to finish out the regular season. Winning a few of those could turn things around mood-wise, especially after a pair of losses with an aggregate score of 100-27.

Muschamp said he had his usual conversations with athletic director Ray Tanner this week. Tanner hired Muschamp and helped award the extension that grew his contract buyout to more than $18 million at the end of last season.

“Coach Tanner and I talk all the time about where we are and what we need to do to be successful,” Muschamp said. “Everything has been very positive.

“He’s been very supportive [this week] like he has been for the past four years.”

Muschamp is in the midst of his fifth year with the Gamecocks. They sit at 2-4, coming off a pair of blowout losses, and will have to rally to win one or two games down the stretch.

In his Florida tenure, Muschamp went 4-8 in Year 3 and was fired in Year 4. The Gators started the 2014 season 3-3 overall, including a 42-13 home loss to Missouri despite only allowing 119 yards. An upset win over No. 9 Georgia provided a spark, but an overtime loss to South Carolina ultimately sealed his fate in Gainesville.

The Gamecocks’ 48-3 loss to Texas A&M last weekend dropped Muschamp to 28-29 in his USC tenure. He started out 22-17, then went 4-8 last year and is facing tough odds the rest of the way in 2020.

The Gamecocks were booed Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, with a “Fire Muschamp” chant breaking out in the crowd at one point in the game.

Rumors were rampant Sunday and Monday, primarily on social media, that a coaching change might be imminent. The coronavirus pandemic and its financial fallout make any coaching change a tricky balancing act in terms of funds.

.Muschamp and USC returned to the practice field Sunday night, took Monday off as usual and then began full practices Tuesday morning ahead of South Carolina’s trip to face Ole Miss this weekend.

His players spoke positively of him Tuesday coming off the loss. Running back Deshaun Fenwick said he’d do anything for Muschamp. Tight end Nick Muse said he’d take a bullet for the coach.

“I appreciate their support and I support them,” Muschamp said. “We ride together, and we need to win a football game. That will make everybody happy.”

South Carolina (2-4) at Ole Miss (2-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Line: Ole Miss by 11