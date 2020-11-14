South Carolina vs Ole Miss updates: Collin Hill to start at QB, Muschamp confirms

The State’s Ben Breiner is inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Ole Miss. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. The Gamecocks are playing a 10-game, SEC-only schedule during the coronavirus-delayed season.

Hill remains starting QB





Grad transfer quarterback Collin Hill remains the starter today at Ole Miss.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp confirmed during his pre-game radio interview with Todd Ellis that Hill will get another shot as USC’s starter.

The State confirmed the news of the decision Friday through a source. WACH Fox sports anchor Mike Uva first reported that Hill would start, citing “a source close with the program” who said USC’s quarterbacks were informed Friday.

Fans were hoping for a change after couple of struggling performances by the Gamecocks but Hill remains the guy.

Hill started the first six games of this season for the 2-4 Gamecocks, but coach Will Muschamp declared the job was open after the offense struggled in the losses to LSU and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks were outscored 100-27 in those games.

Final betting line favors Rebels

The initial betting line by VegasInsider.com had the Gamecocks as seven-point underdogs but that continued to grow and grew to as many as 11 points. An hour before kickoff, Ole Miss was a 10-point favorite.

