Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs Missouri game time, latest odds, TV, stream info

South Carolina football comes off a shootout loss to Ole Miss and a turbulent week and now must face a Missouri team that almost couldn’t play because of COVID-19 and roster issues. The Gamecocks fired Will Muschamp and installed Mike Bobo as interim coach:

When does South Carolina play today?

Who: Missouri (2-3) at South Carolina (2-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (77,559, season high of 16,253)

TV: SEC Network Alternate ... Mike Morgan, play-by-play; Hutson Mason, analysis; Alyssa Lang, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM in the Columbia area (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Jamar Nesbit, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around South Carolina here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 119/XM 192

Gamecocks vs Missouri live stream: WatchESPN

Series history: The all-time series is tied 5-5. The Gamecocks lost the last meeting 34-14 on the road.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Weather forecast today for Columbia, SC

Mostly clear and cool with a calm wind. Temperature 56 degrees at kickoff, 53 at game’s end.

This week’s SEC betting odds, TV times

College football point spreads, according to VegasInsider.com.

▪ Noon: Florida (-31 1/2) at Vanderbilt, ESPN

▪ Noon: LSU (-1) at Arkansas, SEC Network

▪ 4 p.m.: Kentucky at Alabama (-30), SEC Network

▪ 7 p.m.: Tennessee at Auburn (-10 1/2), ESPN

▪ 7:30 p.m.: Mississippi State at Georgia (-25), SEC Network

Gamecocks vs. Tigers: What’s at stake in 2020

This might be South Carolina’s last best chance for a victory in 2020. USC has lost three in a row and the roster is thin, but the Tigers are also very thin at 53 or so available players.

This could be another chance for Gamecocks tailback Kevin Harris to pile up some yards. The Tigers have been a pack-the-box sort of team, but their defensive line has been hammered by COVID, meaning South Carolina might be able to get downhill.

The Tigers just need to play some ball. They’ve not touched the field in weeks after the Georgia game was postponed. Any more postponements and they’ll start losing total games on the season.

The teams, by the numbers









USC MIZ Points/Game 27.3 22.6 Opp. Points/Game 36.7 33 Yds. Rushing/Game 169.3 127 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 176.1 131.2 Yds. Pass/Game 200.9 257.2 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 288.3 263 Avg. Yds./Game 370.1 384.2 Opp. Total Yds/Game 464.4 394.2

South Carolina players to watch

1. Harris is the SEC’s top rusher and is coming off one of the best rushing days in program history. The Missouri run defense is solid but might be hampered by injuries. Harris has 817 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games.

2. Wide receiver Shi Smith is likely winding down his USC career, but he chose to stick it out when others chose to opt out. He has been one of the top two play-makers on the Gamecocks offense, and the Tigers haven’t been great stopping big plays. Smith has 596 yards on 53 catches and 76 targets. He’s scored four times and delivered a smattering of highlight-reel catches. .

3. Corner Cam Smith is going right into the thick of things. With Jaycee Horn opting out, Bobo said Smith is heading into the starting lineup. The redshirt freshman hasn’t been consistent this season, but he’ll have to play a lot regardless. Smith has eight tackles, one interception, one pass break-up.

Three Missouri football players to watch

1. LB Nick Bolton — Was on preseason Nagurski and Butkus award watch lists and is the Tigers’ top defensive player. Leads Missouri with 53 tackles,

2. QB Connor Bazalek — Four-star recruit tore his ACL last year and began the year as backup quarterback. But Bazalek gave the Tigers a spark when he came in against Tennessee and has been the starter ever since. The Ohio native was 29 of 34 for 406 yards for 406 yards and four touchdowns against LSU. For the season, he has completed 69% of his passes for 1,101 yards and four touchdowns.

3. RB Larry Rountree — He is the third leading rusher in Missouri history and already has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl. Rountree has 432 yards and four touchdowns in five games this season and 3,180 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career. In three games against USC, he has 191 yards and two touchdowns.

South Carolina football depth chart





x-denotes true freshman

Offense

QB: Collin Hill (Luke Doty, Ryan Hilinski)

RB: Kevin Harris (Deshaun Fenwick)

FB: Adam Prentice

WR: Jalen Brooks (Dakereon Joyner)

WR: Josh Vann

WR: Shi Smith (x-Rico Powers)

TE: Nick Muse (Chandler Farrell)

TE: Will Register (Jaheim Bell)

LT: Jakai Moore (Jazston Turnetine)

LG: Sadarius Hutcherson (Jordan Rhodes)

C: Eric Douglas (Vincent Murphy)

RG: Jovaughn Gwyn (Wyatt Campbell)

RT: Dylan Wonnum (Jakai Moore, x-Vershon Lee, Jaylen Nichols)

Defense

DE: Keir Thomas (x-Tonka Hemingway)

DT: Zacch Pickens

DT: Jabari Ellis (Rick Sandidge)

Buck: Kingsley Enagbare (x-Jordan Burch)

SLB: Brad Johnson

MLB: Ernest Jones (Mo Kaba)

WLB: Damani Staley (RJ Roderick)

CB: John Dixon (Darius Rush)

S: Jammie Robinson (Shilo Sanders)

S: Jaylan Foster (Jaylin Dickerson)

CB: Cam Smith (Darius Rush)

N: Jammie Robinson

Special Teams

PK: Parker White (x-Mitch Jeter)

P: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

DS: Matthew Bailey (Nick Muse)

H: x-Kai Kroeger (Christian Kinsley)

PR: Jammie Robinson

KR: Shi Smith

The State’s Lou Bezjak contributed to this report