Louisville AD says Satterfield won’t interview with South Carolina, report says

With a buyout from his current job of $5 million, Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield was always a bit of a long shot in South Carolina’s coaching search.

Now, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal’s Tim Sullivan, Cardinals athletic director Vince Tyra has said Satterfield will not interview with the Gamecocks. Multiple outlets, including The Athletic, reported the second-year coach would interview with Gamecocks coach Ray Tanner this week.

Satterfield’s team is currently 3-6, but he turned around a program that hit a bad spot at the end of the Bobby Petrino era with an 8-5 record last season. Before going to Louisville, Satterfield coached at Appalachian State.

He took over for longtime coach Jerry Moore and shepherded the Mountaineers through a transition to FBS. He went 51-24 in Boone with three conference titles. He is 62-35 overall as a head coach.

He is considered a strong offensive mind, though his recruiting remains a bit of a question mark. He was set to earn $3.25 million this season before a reduction to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Carolina is in the second week of its coaching search officially after parting ways with Will Muschamp on Nov. 15. He went 28-30 in less than five years in Columbia.

Other names that have been linked to the search are Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell, Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier. Coaches such as Army’s Jeff Monken and West Virginia’s Neal Brown have been mentioned in various reports.

Beamer has gained a strong backing from numerous former players despite no experience as a head coach or a coordinator.