One of Gamecocks’ most productive defenders out for Georgia game

South Carolina football will try to slow down Georgia quarterback JT Daniels off a strong starting debut.

And the Gamecocks appear to be set to do it without one of the team’s best defenders.

Defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare was not out in warmups ahead of Saturday’s game. On the pregame radio show, interim coach Mike Bobo said Enagbare tested positive for COVID-19.

Tailback Deshaun Fenwick is one a group of players not dressed to play that includes Shi Smith, Keir Thomas, Jordan Burch, Alex Huntley and Xavier Legette.

Jaylin Dickerson, Tonka Hemingway and Jaylan Foster are questionable.

South Carolina’s lineup has been decimated by injuries, opt-outs and is missing a key special-teams face because of COVID.

At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Enagbare moved to the Buck position this season. He blossomed as a pass rusher, with an SEC-leading six sacks, along with 30 tackles, seven for loss and three forced fumbles.

With Burch out, Rod Fitten would be in line to start.

Smith is still not out of concussion protocol from a hit he suffered a week ago against Missouri.