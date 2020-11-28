Live updates from Williams-Brice: USC honors seniors before 2020 home finale vs UGA

The State’s Ben Breiner is inside Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina football game against Georgia. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. The Gamecocks are playing a 10-game, SEC-only schedule during the coronavirus-delayed season.

Gamecocks down one of top tailbacks

Interim coach Mike Bobo mentioned that tailback Deshaun Fenwick might also be out for the game. Fenwick has 297 yards and a TD this season for USC. Freshman defensive lineman Jordan Burch also won’t play in the game.

Smith not in warmups for SC

Shi Smith wasn’t out in warmups. He’s doubtful with a concussion and On the pregame show, Derek Scott said Smith was still not out of concussion protocol. Walk-on Ben Rollins, who won a state title with Chapman on this field last year, was dressed for the second straight week.

Enagbare out for Gamecocks’ defense

South Carolina football will try to slow down Georgia quarterback JT Daniels off a strong starting debut.

And the Gamecocks appear to be set to do it without one of the best defenders it has.

Kingsley Enagbare was not out in warmups ahead of Saturday’s game.On the pregame radio show, interim coach Mike Bobo said Enagbare tested positive for COVID-19.

